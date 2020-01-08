East Rand pupils gather at schools to celebrate matric results

Aaryadev Ghosalkar from Willowmoore High School in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, achieved two distinctions and a bachelor's degree pass.

Ghosalkar said he was excited to begin his new journey as an aspiring IT guy.

"I am going to study towards my degree in IT and I'm glad I passed well. My school teachers and parents motivated me and today I'm very humbled."

His mother Kshitija Aashish Ghosalkar said she was pleased with her son's performance and him making it as one of the top students in the school.

"We supported him through the sleepless nights and exam pressure and we hope that he continues to pave his future and complete his varsity studies."

Ghosalkar got distinctions in computer applications technology and information technology.

Hundreds of pupils from Benoni High School were also excited as they celebrated and collected their results at the school.

At Hoërskool Brandvag, parents and pupils also celebrated their matric pass results together with teachers.