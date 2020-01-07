Matric 2019: Girls 'outperformed' boys

Madelein Dippenaar from Paarl Gimnasium high school in the Western Cape was lauded on Tuesday as the country's top matric pupil of 2019.

Her triumph cemented remarks by basic education minister Angie Motshekga, who said that girl pupils outperformed the boys in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

“There were 61,744 more girls than boys who enrolled for the 2019 NSC examinations, and there were 57,579 more girls than boys who actually wrote the 2019 NSC examinations," said Motshekga.

“Overall, there were 224,906 girls who passed the 2019 NSC examinations. When translated into percentages, 80.1% of girls and 82.8% of boys passed the 2019 NSC exams.”