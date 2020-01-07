Gauteng's oldest matric pupil was 36 and the youngest just 15

The oldest person to write the 2019 matric exams in Gauteng was 36 years old.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared a few snapshots on Twitter of how the province fared ahead of the big announcement of the 2019 matric results by basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday evening.

A total of 790,405 candidates sat for the final examinations at 7,416 centres throughout the country. A further 212 wrote at correctional facilities (jails).

More than 111,000 full-time candidates wrote their final exams in Gauteng, along with just over 42,000 part-time students.