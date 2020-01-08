Matric 2019: Best friends spend sleepless night awaiting results
Two matriculants who are also best friends were among the thousands of pupils who were kept awake by excitement in anticipation for their matric results on Tuesday night.
The two spent the night at the Daveyton Mall Engen garage so they can get an their first glipse at their results.
Sifiso Yengwane from Hulwazi Secondary school and Tinyiko Mashele from Lesiba Secondary school spent the night at the local filling station as they waited for papers to be delivered.
"We got the paper at 00:50 and got my results. I passed with a bachelor, and my friend passed with a diploma and we are happy we passed despite the challenges we faced," Mashele said.
Mashele said the pair used to work overnight in a study groups with friends. "The loadshedding by Eskom was a challenge, but we used candles and did not give up," he said.
Yengwane said he wants to study Business, while Mashele said was going to study law at the University of South Africa.
