Matric 2019: Best friends spend sleepless night awaiting results

Two matriculants who are also best friends were among the thousands of pupils who were kept awake by excitement in anticipation for their matric results on Tuesday night.

The two spent the night at the Daveyton Mall Engen garage so they can get an their first glipse at their results.

Sifiso Yengwane from Hulwazi Secondary school and Tinyiko Mashele from Lesiba Secondary school spent the night at the local filling station as they waited for papers to be delivered.