South Africa

Real matric pass rate is 38.9%: DA

By Staff Reporter - 07 January 2020 - 20:32
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announcing the matric results on Tuesday evening.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announcing the matric results on Tuesday evening.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The DA has congratulated the matric class of 2019 for its 81.3 percent pas rate but raised issues on the exact pass rate, claiming it was under 40 percent. 

Nomsa Marches, DA's Shadow Minister of Basic wished each and every learner who passed the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam the best on the road ahead.

"However, whilst Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and the Department of Education are celebrating an all-time high matric pass rate of 81.3%, the Democratic Alliance can reveal that the real pass rate is in fact 38.9%," Marches said in a statement. 

Marches said in 2017, a total of 1 052 080 learners were enrolled in grade 10, yet only 409 906 learners eventually passed matric last year.

2019 matric class scores 81.3% pass rate

The matric class of 2019 achieved a national pass rate of 81.3 percent an increase from 78.2 achieved in the previous year.  This was announced by ...
News
1 hour ago

"This means only 38.9% of grade 10 learners actually wrote and passed matric. This is for the most part due to an extraordinarily high drop-out rate, which means that hundreds of thousands of learners are denied the chance to write matric, let alone pass it.%, " Marches said. 

She said this was an indication of a dismally failing system, not a functional and successful one.

The DA-led Western Cape is the province with the lowest drop-out rate (33.4%) and therefore the highest real pass rate, standing at 54.8%, Marches said. 

She also questioned why Free State was given the honor of being the best performing province. 

"The truth, however, is that this province's (Free State) real pass rate only stands at 38.4%. The real national pass rate for 2018 was 37.6%. The real pass rate of 2019 is, therefore, an improvement of a mere 1.3%," Marches aid. 

She said for years now the department of basic education has punted the national pass rate because "it shifts the focus from their perpetual failures as an ANC government." 

The slow poison of drop-out rates between grades 10 and 12 is eating away at the future of the youth of this country, Marches said. 

"Since 2015, which saw the highest number of pupils who sat to write their matric exam, there has been a steady decline each year. This should be a real and urgent concern for the DBE. A further concern is the shocking pass rate from June results of the Multi Examination Opportunity (MEO) - only a disappointing 7.1% passed," she said. 

Marches added: "Nevertheless, however dismal this percentage is, it is used to inflate the pass rate and when phased out this year, the high drop-out rates will inevitably increase. Only then will we see the real performance of the Department.

Every child has the right to quality basic education."

Matric pass rate may rise, but school system not healthy: Equal Education

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga may announce an improvement in the overall matric pass rate - but this in itself does not provide a fair ...
News
5 hours ago

Gauteng's oldest matric pupil was 36 and the youngest just 15

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared a few snapshots on Twitter of how the province fared ahead of the big announcement of the 2019 matric results by ...
News
3 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures daring escape from attempted hijacking
Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
X