Real matric pass rate is 38.9%: DA

"This means only 38.9% of grade 10 learners actually wrote and passed matric. This is for the most part due to an extraordinarily high drop-out rate, which means that hundreds of thousands of learners are denied the chance to write matric, let alone pass it.%, " Marches said.

She said this was an indication of a dismally failing system, not a functional and successful one.

The DA-led Western Cape is the province with the lowest drop-out rate (33.4%) and therefore the highest real pass rate, standing at 54.8%, Marches said.

She also questioned why Free State was given the honor of being the best performing province.

"The truth, however, is that this province's (Free State) real pass rate only stands at 38.4%. The real national pass rate for 2018 was 37.6%. The real pass rate of 2019 is, therefore, an improvement of a mere 1.3%," Marches aid.

She said for years now the department of basic education has punted the national pass rate because "it shifts the focus from their perpetual failures as an ANC government."

The slow poison of drop-out rates between grades 10 and 12 is eating away at the future of the youth of this country, Marches said.

"Since 2015, which saw the highest number of pupils who sat to write their matric exam, there has been a steady decline each year. This should be a real and urgent concern for the DBE. A further concern is the shocking pass rate from June results of the Multi Examination Opportunity (MEO) - only a disappointing 7.1% passed," she said.

Marches added: "Nevertheless, however dismal this percentage is, it is used to inflate the pass rate and when phased out this year, the high drop-out rates will inevitably increase. Only then will we see the real performance of the Department.

Every child has the right to quality basic education."