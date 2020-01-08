Matric 2019: Celeb parents thrilled
Some of Mzansi's celebrity parents are basking in the sun after their offspring passed matric.
Businesswoman Carol Bouwer also celebrated her son Danté's major milestone.
"Danté we are proud of you my angel. You have been such an incredible gift and while we have done everything in our power to shield and protect you, we now give you the wings to go and study and equip yourself for a service led and fulfilling life ahead," Bouwer wrote on Instagram.
"May every dream be met with purpose and passion and may God hold you in His palm at all times. We love you so much. Well done and well done to the entire matriculating class. We are proud of every effort."
She later told Sowetan: "Congratulations to the class of 2019 and we wish them well as they go on to pursue their chosen fields of study.
"I believe as a parent it is also important that I say to the kids whose results did not meet their expectations, please do not be disheartened as 2020 may be your year of completion.
"We are proud of all the kids who have stayed on to even make this life-altering examination as the stats show that our country dropout rate is sadly high towards matriculation. Here's to our collective support to our future engineers, doctors, actors, producers, actuaries and leaders all round. And to my baby Danté, proud Mom."
Nonhle Jali, socialite and the wife of soccer star Andile Jali, also took to social media to congratulate her first-born daughter Aurèlie.
"Congratulations baby girl, I'm so proud of you. Showing off in the right department. 2020 we are coming for everything," Jali captioned on Instagram.
Arthur Mafokate and Queen Sesoko's daughter DJ Owami is also one of the successful pupils from the class of 2019.
Mafokate could hardly contain his excitement yesterday as he spoke to Sowetan about his 18-year-old daughter's achievement.
"I'm just happy that they all [Owami and her friends] passed. I'm just excited that all of them did well. When you watch all these kids come to your house and do everything together, you just don't want any of them to trip and not make it," Mafokate said.
"I think my joy comes from me seeing her and her friends do well.
"She's excited herself. Owami has this characteristic where you can't tell what she's thinking. I mean that's all her friends are talking about and she's not saying much. But because I understand her, I know she's very happy.
"I don't want to get involved with what she does next..."
