Angie Motshekga hosts breakfast with top matric achievers

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga had a meet-and-greet breakfast with the 33 matric 2019 top achievers on Tuesday morning.

They were part of the 790,405 pupils who sat for their final national senior certificate last year.

The pupils, accompanied by their excited parents and teachers, were welcomed in true African style by African dancers.

The event, also attended by different education MECs, was held at Vodaworld in Midrand.