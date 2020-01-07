South Africa

Angie Motshekga hosts breakfast with top matric achievers

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 07 January 2020 - 10:40
Minister Angie Motshekga dressing the breakfast where she was hosting the best students of the 2019 class.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga had a meet-and-greet breakfast with the 33 matric 2019 top achievers on Tuesday morning. 

They were part of the 790,405  pupils who sat for their final national senior certificate last year.  

The pupils, accompanied by their excited parents and teachers, were welcomed in true African style by African dancers.

The event, also  attended by different education MECs, was held at Vodaworld in Midrand. 



In his message of support, Abbey Mokgwatsane from the  Vodacom Foundation board said this was a pretty daunting time for the top achievers. 

"This should be a difficult time for you as you have to ask yourself how do you choose the right path of what you'll study when machines are taking over. However, you need to find and identify your purpose. You have to know what is the one thing that wakes you in the morning. In your life you'll experience many disappointments but you have to believe that what you are doing is of great significance," Mokgwatsane said. 

Motshekga will deliver a key note address and announce the matric results later on Tuesday evening.

