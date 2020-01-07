2019 matric class scores 81.3% pass rate

The matric class of 2019 achieved a national pass rate of 81.3 percent an increase from 78.2 achieved in the previous year.

This was announced by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga at Vodaworld in Midrand on Tuesday.

Motshekga announced that the Free state reclaimed its number one spot from Gauteng, leading the pack with a 88.4% pass rate which reflected an improvement of 0,9%.

Gauteng came in second as it obtained a 87.2% pass rate. This is despite the country's economic hub recording a decline of 0.7% from its previous pass rate.

The North West province made it onto the top three achieving an impressive 86.8% which was an improvement of 5.6%.

"All our provinces performed above 70% which is something which we've been looking for," Motshekga said.

The Western Cape, traditionally one of the best performing provincea, came in fourth recording a 82.3% pass rate.

The province of KwaZulu-Natal which had the most number of matriculants came fifth, recording a 81.3% pass rate which reflected a 5.1% improvement compared to 2018.

The Mpumlanga province recorded an 80.3% pass rate while Eastern Cape and Northern Cape both recorded a 76.5% pass rate. The Limpopo province recorded a 73.2% pass rate which reflected a 3.2% improvement.