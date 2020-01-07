South Africa

2019 matric class scores 81.3% pass rate

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 07 January 2020 - 19:30
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga announcing the results of the matric class of 2019.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The matric class of 2019 achieved a national pass rate of 81.3 percent an increase from 78.2 achieved in the previous year. 

This was announced by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga at Vodaworld in Midrand on Tuesday.

Motshekga announced that the Free state reclaimed its number one spot from Gauteng, leading the pack with a 88.4% pass rate which reflected an improvement of 0,9%. 

Gauteng came in second as it obtained a 87.2% pass rate. This is despite the country's economic hub recording a decline of 0.7% from its previous pass rate. 

The North West province made it onto the top three achieving an impressive 86.8% which was an improvement of 5.6%. 

"All our provinces performed above 70% which is something which we've been looking for," Motshekga said. 

The Western Cape, traditionally one of the best performing provincea, came in fourth recording a 82.3% pass rate. 

The province of KwaZulu-Natal which had the most number of matriculants came fifth, recording a 81.3% pass rate which reflected a 5.1% improvement compared to 2018.

The Mpumlanga province recorded an 80.3% pass rate while Eastern Cape and Northern Cape both recorded a 76.5% pass rate. The Limpopo province recorded a 73.2% pass rate which reflected a 3.2% improvement.

A total of 790,405 candidates sat for the final examinations at 7,416 centres throughout the country. Another 212 were inmates who wrote from correctional facilities across thee country. 

Motshekga skas the  class of 2019 "was the sixth cohort to sit for the NSC based on CAPS. They entered grade 1 in 2008 when the NSC was written for the first time at Grade 12." 

There were 339 349 girls compared to 277 505 boys who entered the NSC  examination meaning girls were 61744 more than boys. 

Motshekga said 63.8% of the distinctions were attained by girls including distinctions  in critical subjects such as Accounting, Business studies, Economics, Mathematics and Physical Science.

There are 249 162 candidates from no-fee schools who obtained an NSC  as compared to 141 475 from fee paying schools. About 306 of the no fee schools attained a 100% pass rate, Motshekga announced.

