Jabulani Nkosi aims for healthy lifestyle in kasi
Maria Khumalo used to be overweight and could not afford to pay for a gym membership, but thanks to a no-fee township fitness club, she has shed excess weight.
Khumalo is one of the proud members of Murphy Fitness Club in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, which is run and operated by fitness trainer Jabulani Nkosi, known as "Murphy".
Not only does Nkosi train members of his fitness club for free at the local community hall which they use for free, he also gives them advice on what types of diet to follow in his regular health talks.
When Sowetan visited the fitness club this week, Khumalo was one of the health enthusiasts who were sweating it out, trying to maintain her newly achieved body size.
She said since she joined the fitness club in April, she managed to achieve her weight loss target.
"I used to wear size 42 on my waist, but now I am a size 38," she said.
Bontle Letsoalo, another Soshanguve resident who is also a member of the fitness club, said apart from exercising regularly, she has learnt the importance of eating a well-balanced diet during Nkosi's health talks.
"I never used to be a vegetable eater before I joined the fitness club, but now green vegetables are my favourite. Even when I go out, I make sure that vegetables or fruit salads are part of my meals," Letsoalo said.
The fitness club has around 120 members of different shapes and sizes who attend aerobics classes every afternoon. Nkosi told Sowetan exercising reduces the risk of getting chronic diseases and unwanted illnesses which were rife in the township.
"My mission is to promote a healthy lifestyle on a daily basis and allow people who cannot afford to pay for expensive gyms to live a healthy lifestyle."
Nkosi said research has revealed just 30 minutes of exercising a day can lower the risk of suffering a stroke.
"I always advise people to engage in any sporting activities, either walking, jogging or running and at least have a healthy diet to try and maintain good health," he said.
Nkosi is unemployed and 'survives on donations. He's appealing for those with any gym equipment they were willing to donate to do so and help to develop his fitness club.
