Jabulani Nkosi aims for healthy lifestyle in kasi

Maria Khumalo used to be overweight and could not afford to pay for a gym membership, but thanks to a no-fee township fitness club, she has shed excess weight.

Khumalo is one of the proud members of Murphy Fitness Club in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, which is run and operated by fitness trainer Jabulani Nkosi, known as "Murphy".

Not only does Nkosi train members of his fitness club for free at the local community hall which they use for free, he also gives them advice on what types of diet to follow in his regular health talks.

When Sowetan visited the fitness club this week, Khumalo was one of the health enthusiasts who were sweating it out, trying to maintain her newly achieved body size.

She said since she joined the fitness club in April, she managed to achieve her weight loss target.

"I used to wear size 42 on my waist, but now I am a size 38," she said.