Exercise, be yummy mummy

Moms bodies tend to change after pregnancy. But fitness and wellness coach Juanita Khumalo says the secret to being a yummy mummy is simply to exercise and eat right.

The beauty brand manager, who turned wellness coach in 2017, says exercise and good nutrition fix just about everything.

It helped her after she battled years of depression, anxiety and insomnia.

"This was a result of going through mental health issues which resulted on me depending on food for comfort and healing.

"I couldn't afford therapy. I turned to exercise to maintain my sanity and lose the weight," says Khumalo.

In her healing process, she sought to help others with their challenges the same way she defeated her own.

The dynamic influencer, who may not be a mother herself, says she has helped plenty of women snap back to being fitter and stronger through her bootcamps.

"It's important to be healthy and strong to raise another human than it is about being attractive," she says.

She notes most women are shy because of saggy boobs, abdominal separation and weight gain as a result of their 40-weeks gestation period.

"Pregnant women are going to gain extra weight. some of it will be a result of fat, which can be stubborn to get rid of, especially after having more babies," she said.

She also mentions that new mothers suffer from breasts that shrink and drop after pregnancy, but should not be body-shamed.