Connie Ferguson a hit at Sowetan club

Actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson wanted to be a producer to change the male-driven narrative of local stories.

"When I started acting, my biggest dream was to become a producer because I wanted to change the narrative (that women can't drive stories)," she said on Saturday at a Sowetan Women's Club event themed Lifestyle Experience.

"I was involved in so many projects and in those projects I was always somebody's girlfriend, a teacher that had to answer to a male teacher, or someone's daughter. I was always somebody's something and not the person," she said.

She joined Sowetan Women's Club members to celebrate Freedom Day on the roof of Hill On Empire in Parktown over champagne and finger foods.

Ferguson, who was the main speaker of the day, had the audience eating out of the palm of her hand.

Dressed in a red dress and black heels, Ferguson talked to the women about what freedom meant to them.

"Personally I feel your freedom is up to you, it begins with you.