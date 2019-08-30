Nandi Madida and KO say 'we do' to duet

Singer Nandi Madida and rapper KO have reconnected on a new ballad, Say U Will, recreating the magic of its predecessor Skhanda Love.

It's been five years since the pair got us seeking "gangster love" with the mid-tempo groovy jam.

While the last time it took a lot of convincing from Madida's musician husband Zakes Bantwini to get her on board, this time it was the opposite.

"With music it's like taking a deep dive," says Madida.

"The first collaboration happened because my now husband was working at Sony and KO spoke to him that he wanted me on the track.

"I was sceptical because at the time KO had just dropped Cara Cara and changed the hip-hop game. I didn't want it to seem like I'm just trying to ride his wave."

Madida, a businesswoman, actress and TV presenter, thought the timing was perfect to give people a sequel.

"Everywhere I went people kept asking for part two. So I called KO on some 'dawg, people want a follow-up'," says Madida.

"So we listened because it's always about the people. We are so proud of it."

It took a year to record the song. When the 31-year-old beauty was in studio last year, she was also pregnant.