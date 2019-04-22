How Sophie Lichaba fell in love with her changing body
A true queen will never let her crown fall and that is exactly what Sophie Lichaba aka Generations' Queen Moroka has done in her weight loss and diabetes journey that has been marred with hurtful comments, a death hoax and cyberbullying.
Just as Sophie set out on a journey to a healthy lifestyle, her diabetes diagnoses threatened to throw her off. This saw her lose a large amount of weight in a short period of time and attracted curiosity as to why.
Sophie has a stern message to bullies who have targeted her.
"I always say karma has a way of dealing with things, and sometimes it's not my job to fight everything. The universe will fight it for me. God will fight them for me," she said.
But more than that she has rocked her changing body with enough confidence to shut them all up.
Making sure that she looks amazing no matter what size she is.
Below is a picture timeline.
From that moment Sophie decided to focus on a healthier lifestyle, her life changed. She went through ups and downs but Sophie still rocked her different body images with confidence.
Check out some of her snaps below.
Happy Sunday Angel's!! Early this week we launched #HashtagsAfrica #Avanti This coming week is a week of unpacking other projects. All I can say is thank you for your continued support. I cant be loved by all but I know those that do are there for life. I love you more than words can express. I'm shining in my spirit. I thank God for this new beginning and restoration.. New Me, New shows, New Projects, I'm just happy!!!!? #ImWithSophie #GodsFavouriteDaughter