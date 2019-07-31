3 Instagram fitness-gurus to follow for fun exercise routines
Motivation to get up and hit the gym or go for a jog is hard to come by, especially during cold and windy months.
If you’ve been hard on yourself for staying in bed when you had to go workout, don’t be. There’s scientific research that says working out in winter requires an extra boost.
A study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology shows a link between higher vitamin D levels and increased cardiorespiratory action (the ability of the heart and lungs to apply oxygen to the muscles during exercise). The premise of the study is that the sun - our main source of vitamin D - is scarcer in the winter/autumn period, therefore our levels of the vitamin go down and along with it, our fitness levels.
But there are fitness gurus who make this healthy lifestyle thing look simple, come rain or shine. So if motivation to work out is hard to come by, we’ve rounded up three fitness gurus to follow who’ll get you on track with their fun workouts, fire playlists and good reads.
1. Nkateko ‘Takkies’ Dinwiddy
Takkies is a ball of energy and she uses unconventional ways to keep fit through her company, Rocking in Heels. If you’re looking for a fun way to get fit while slaying in your favourite pair of heels, Takkies is your girl. And since she’s a seasoned choreographer, you might learn some moves or two to wow the crowd at the next party. Another reason that makes Takkies worth a follow is that she takes women empowerment seriously. If she isn’t hyping other women in her field, she’s taking part in initiatives that empower young women. We can’t help but stan!
View this post on Instagram
The @rockingnheels ladies doing the #BILANDACHALLENGE 💃🏾 tomorrow night we getting sexy and dancing to Dumebi- Rema 🎵: @artist_bm -Bi Landa Landa See you tomorrow ladies STRICTLY BOOKINGS ONLY!!! 📧: bookings@rockingnheels.com 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 Zaga zaga zaga zah! #beginnersclass #loveyourbeautifulbody #afrobeats #dancefitness #bm #rockingnheels #bilandachallenge #dance #goodvibes #afro #southafrica
2. Nomvula Khuzwayo
Nomvula uses a holistic approach to fitness which is based on three pillars: mind, body and spirit. This fitness guru is one to follow because not only does she serve body goals but she emphasizes the importance of strengthening your mind. Also, if you’re looking for new editions to your book shelve, she’s your go-to girl as she often shares book suggestions that help align your mental health and spirituality with your day-to-day exercises.
3. Mapule Ndhlovu
Mapule, AKA ‘QueenFitnass’ makes working out feel like your regular night out on the town. So if a fire playlist filled with afrobeat bops gets you in an exciting mood one that’ll even send you to the gym, QueenFitnass is who you need to get acquainted with. Even more, the strides she’s made in her career are enough reason to wake up and keep trying. Her fitness journey started with running as an emotional release and then she joined an aerobics class in her kasi, Alexandra and eventually became a certified instructor and the first Women’s Health Next Fitness Star.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Saturday 🌞 Let’s get it 🥊 Thank you so much @percival_za for pushing me 👊🏾 @adidasza #HereToCreate #giftedbyadidas #boost #queenfitnass #ShieldReady #Fitsquad #boxing #boxingtraining #boxingworkout #winterworkout #fitness #beast #beastmode #fitnessmotivation #fitnessinspiration #fitnessmodel #fitnessgirl #fitnesslife #fitnessfreak #blessed #grateful #fit #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnesslifestyle