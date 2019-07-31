3 Instagram fitness-gurus to follow for fun exercise routines

Motivation to get up and hit the gym or go for a jog is hard to come by, especially during cold and windy months.

If you’ve been hard on yourself for staying in bed when you had to go workout, don’t be. There’s scientific research that says working out in winter requires an extra boost.

A study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology shows a link between higher vitamin D levels and increased cardiorespiratory action (the ability of the heart and lungs to apply oxygen to the muscles during exercise). The premise of the study is that the sun - our main source of vitamin D - is scarcer in the winter/autumn period, therefore our levels of the vitamin go down and along with it, our fitness levels.

But there are fitness gurus who make this healthy lifestyle thing look simple, come rain or shine. So if motivation to work out is hard to come by, we’ve rounded up three fitness gurus to follow who’ll get you on track with their fun workouts, fire playlists and good reads.