Now SuperSport United set sights on TKO

Clinching the MTN8 didn't sate SuperSport United's hunger for success, according to defender Clayton Daniels.

SuperSport won the Wafa Wafa title by outshining Highlands Park 1-0 last week. Fresh from their MTN8 triumph, the Tshwane-based outfit have set their sight on further demonstrating their cup pedigree by winning the Telkom Knockout, where they host defending champions Baroka next week.

"Winning the MTN8 doesn't mean we are done for the year . we are still hungry. After winning, we had our moments of celebrations and then the next day we went back to training and running like it's no body's business," said Daniels.

"I think facing the [defending] champions [Baroka], there's no any pressure for us. I think what's vital is the home advantage, we always beat them at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium. I see no reason why we cannot win each and every available cup.''