Now SuperSport United set sights on TKO
Clinching the MTN8 didn't sate SuperSport United's hunger for success, according to defender Clayton Daniels.
SuperSport won the Wafa Wafa title by outshining Highlands Park 1-0 last week. Fresh from their MTN8 triumph, the Tshwane-based outfit have set their sight on further demonstrating their cup pedigree by winning the Telkom Knockout, where they host defending champions Baroka next week.
"Winning the MTN8 doesn't mean we are done for the year . we are still hungry. After winning, we had our moments of celebrations and then the next day we went back to training and running like it's no body's business," said Daniels.
"I think facing the [defending] champions [Baroka], there's no any pressure for us. I think what's vital is the home advantage, we always beat them at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium. I see no reason why we cannot win each and every available cup.''
The 35-year-old defender also paid homage to their coach Kaitano Tembo.
Daniels underlined why it was important for Matsatsantsa to win this year's top-eight trophy, having lost it on penalties the previous year.
"His [Tembo's] attitude has rubbed off on the players. Last season, we lost in the final of the MTN8 and that was his first cup final as a coach, and we knew we disappointed him, so it was important to make him proud this year,'' said Daniels. "He's been with us for almost seven years as assistant and he knows the bulk of the players."
TKO first round
October 18: Maritzburg v Wits, Harry Gwala Stadium (8pm)
October 19: Arrows v Polokwane, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium (3pm); CPT City v Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium (3pm); Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando Stadium (6pm); SuperSport v Baroka, Lucas Moripe Stadium (8.15pm).
October 20: Sundowns v AmaZulu, Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm); Highlands v Leopards, Makhulong Stadium (3pm)
October 22: Chippa v Celtic, Sisa Dukashe Stadium (7.30pm)
