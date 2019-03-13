Eight ways to lose weight without dieting
Dieting is the bane of many people’s existence and they are constantly in search of new plans to lose weight. However, few simple lifestyle changes that make you more aware of what you eat and how you eat it, which don’t involve diets or exercise, can help you get rid of excess weight and keep it off.
1. Chew your food slowly and thoroughly
Eating slower can help to decrease your food intake and increase your satiety. You give yourself time to taste your food, increasing your enjoyment, while allowing your brain time to register that you’ve eaten.
2. Avoid buying snacks or hide them
Because you have control over what food you have at home, this is a good place to start. If you can’t resist buying snacks, put them out of sight. Leave only healthy snacks, like fruit, on countertops to help avoid temptation – out of sight, out of mind, after all.
3. Decrease the size of your portions
Putting your food onto smaller plates can help you decrease your portions and the amount of calories you consume. It can also help you feel satisfied after just one portion and decrease the likelihood of dishing up seconds.
4. Put away the electronics while you eat
In order to focus on what you eat, you need to put your phone away and stop watching TV. Not only does eating while you’re on your phone, working on your computer or watching TV distract your brain from registering that you’re eating, it can lead to overindulgence.
5. Get enough sleep
A study published in the journal SLEEP showed there is an increased risk for obesity in children and adults who do not get sufficient sleep. A lack of sleep causes fluctuations in the levels of the hormones that control hunger and stimulate appetite, leading to an increase in the amount of food consumed.
6. Dish up in the kitchen
Dish up in the kitchen, instead of putting big bowls of food on the dinner table. You will be less likely to overindulge and to help yourself to a second serving.
7. Replace food if you are an emotional eater
If you find yourself reaching for a snack or eating because you are stressed or emotional, try to replace food with something to drink instead, such as a healthy, soothing cup of herbal tea.
8.Beware of unhealthy drinks
Often we forget that beverages contain calories. Full-cream, sugary cappuccinos; lattes; fruit juices and drinks that are high in sugar can be the source of unwitting calorie consumption. Replace these drinks with healthier options, such as water or tea. A moderate intake of coffee has health benefits, so learn to drink it with low-fat milk and no sugar. Your taste buds will adapt and you will get used to the taste.