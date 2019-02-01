Fabulously fit and influential

"I am the kind of the person who gives everything when I start something. Now I've developed [a] passion about fitness. Seeing my body change is the biggest motivator for me. I love muscles."

As a deputy-director at a government department, she prefers to go to gym in the morning before work.

About her fitness social media pages, she said it came as a request from people who asked her for tips. "I started both pages last year. People would send inbox messages and ask me for tips, I thought I might as well start a page where I'll share tips and exercise routines with other ladies to help them with their fitness journey. I also share my meals on Facebook. The ladies love it. I have about 275 members to date," she says.

Her only rest day is on a Tuesday. Weekdays are for the gym and on weekends she goes hiking and offers High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) one-on-one sessions.

"My trainer, Tony, helped me devise an eating plan. I start by taking creatine, then oats with mixed berries and almonds with black coffee. Post-workout: I usually have eggs, avo, tomato/sausage or tuna in salt water with crackers.

"Lunch is usually chicken breast and salad, fish with veggies, lean red meat with veggies or brown rice. I don't snack but when I do I'd have plain yoghurt with mixed nuts or protein bar or fruit. For supper I have protein and veggies or protein shake. And I drink two or more litres of water daily and zero fizzy drinks." On cheat day she enjoys a glass or two of red wine, chocolate or skopas.

Ophela Mhlauli

Ophela Mhlauli, a 21-year-old student at the University of Johannesburg, has gone from an insecure overweight teen to a fabulous fitness influencer. She's also a regular on the pages of fitness magazines.

"My journey started six years ago while I was still in high school, I was not happy with my body at all," she says.

She started by jogging once a week, then twice a week and before she knew it she had become a full fitness bunny.

"I looked at the pain as progress - if it hurts then I'm definitely doing something right and a little bit closer to my dream body. If you train once a week then you are going to feel that pain every day and every week but if you train every day, eat the right nutrition and get enough rest then your body becomes used to it and you start seeing results. Plus I really enjoy it," she says.

She was inspired to start her fitness brand, Fit_Ophela, last year after seeing many people trust and believe in her work.

"Just by posting my own journey, many people - men and women - asked me to train them and questioned how to get fit and healthy."

Wardah Hartley

Wardah Hartley, a former sports presenter on eNCA, quit her TV job to indulge in her passion for fitness.

Recently married and having given birth to her first child, Hartley started her fitness journey and business almost four years ago.

"I left traditional media to pursue my passion in fitness and helping people be the best version of themselves. I am not too focused on money. I am in this profession to change lives, not to make loads of money."

Having qualified as a personal trainer, she now provides exclusive one-on-one personal training, on-line training, and a FABUFIT 12-week Lifestyle Change programme.

But before this, she too went through trial and error to get the right formula for a wholesome lifestyle right.

"I succeeded after trial and error and learnt so much chatting to different experts. I wanted to create an information hub that was everything health and wellness that people could turn to as a resource to help them not make the same mistakes I did on my transformation journey."

She says her first taste of satisfaction was in 2011 when she took on HIIT classes at a boutique gym called SWEAT1000 and seeing results.

"Since then, I have diversified my training."

Take a leaf out of these fitness fundis' books

Singer Thembi Seete started a fitness page on Instagram this week.

In a space of a few days she has more than 13,000 followers as she promises to teach them how she achieved and maintains her six pack - this so soon after having her daughter last year.