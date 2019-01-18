Here's how registered dietician Mpho Tshukudu believes in traditional foods to reduce heath risks

After many years of suffering from leaky gut syndrome and numerous food allergies, Tshukudu took a closer look at her Anglo-Euro centric diet.

“I realised that, like me, most of my clients were middle-class black South Africans and the first generation with lifestyle diseases. As we moved further away from our heritage and acculturated to the western and city lifestyle, including what we cooked and ate, we gained weight.”

She said many of her clients were being diagnosed with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and abdominal fat (mkhaba).

“And then it hit me. If we are what we eat. If we ignore our familial taste presence, then we become someone else,” she said.

Tshukudu learnt that African food is healthy and delicious and that the answers that we have been looking for to solve our health problems are right under our noses. “We have been eating foraged, organic, ancient, gluten-free, vegan, low GI, low GL, slow-cooked, seasonal, sustainable, grass-fed, hormone-free for generations,” she said.

Whilst studying functional medicines, she was inspired to write the book, Eat Ting, which identifies the root cause of diseases and uses specific nutritional compounds to treat or manage illness.