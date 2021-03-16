Organic Kitchen Gardens creates gardens, offers courses

Food gardening healed, gave Phala business idea

From manicured lawns to small kitchen gardens there is a sense of peace and fulfillment that these organic matters invoke. This is something that 35-year-old Joy Phala, the owner of Organic Kitchen Gardens, can attest to.



Phala's business creates stylish organic food gardens and landscape solutions for clients. The idea was sparked by her taking up vegetable gardening as a hobby after the birth of her first child. Before then she had been working in corporate as a management consultant...