Organic Kitchen Gardens creates gardens, offers courses
Food gardening healed, gave Phala business idea
From manicured lawns to small kitchen gardens there is a sense of peace and fulfillment that these organic matters invoke. This is something that 35-year-old Joy Phala, the owner of Organic Kitchen Gardens, can attest to.
Phala's business creates stylish organic food gardens and landscape solutions for clients. The idea was sparked by her taking up vegetable gardening as a hobby after the birth of her first child. Before then she had been working in corporate as a management consultant...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.