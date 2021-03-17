Mlambo will show foodies how to make simple, delicious dishes

Dream come true for chef as he bags slot on food channel

Eldorado Park native chef Katlego Mlambo has landed a television show on the satellite television channel, the Food Network. SowetanLIVE caught up with the vibrant culinary star to talk all things food and his new show.



Congrats on the show, was this something you saw in your future? ..