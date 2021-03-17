Mlambo will show foodies how to make simple, delicious dishes
Dream come true for chef as he bags slot on food channel
Eldorado Park native chef Katlego Mlambo has landed a television show on the satellite television channel, the Food Network. SowetanLIVE caught up with the vibrant culinary star to talk all things food and his new show.
Congrats on the show, was this something you saw in your future? ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.