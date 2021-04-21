'More to justice' – Local celebs react to George Floyd's killer being found guilty
Local celebs including Generations: The Legacy star Manaka Ranaka, TV personality Ayanda Thabethe and sports broadcaster Robert Marawa have welcomed the news that former US police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of killing George Floyd.
Reuters reports the former Minneapolis policeman was convicted of all three charges of murder and manslaughter by a 12-member jury on Tuesday.
It followed a three-week trial involving 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts.
Robert celebrated the decision, claiming the man everyone had seen was guilty had finally been convicted.
The one we all saw was guilty is now "officially" found guilty!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 20, 2021
More to justice!!✊🏾✊🏾#GeorgeFloyd
Reacting to the news, shared by EFF MP Mbuyseni Ndlozi on social media, Manaka sent fist emojis in a nod to the Black Lives Matter Movement that has been advocating for justice to be served in the case.
Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad praised the verdict, simply exclaiming “thank you”.
Ayanda said the trial was traumatic but she was glad justice had finally been served.
So happy about the #GeorgeFloyd verdict. Watching it all replay during the trial was so traumatic and I’m just glad that in this case justice has truly been served.— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) April 21, 2021
US-based musician Lindiwe Suttle penned an emotional Instagram message welcoming the decision but claiming the work had only just begun.
“We deserve to live! Guilty of all charges. Murder. Justice today, 400+ years late. Maybe better word is accountability. And, we still continue to mourn. Please support: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021,” she wrote.
George died after he was restrained by Derek during his arrest last year. George was accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a grocery store.
In the confrontation captured on video, Derek pushed his knee into the neck of George for more than nine minutes.