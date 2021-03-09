Eco-friendly weddings trend but SA slower to climb on board

The month of love is behind us and for some happy couples were able to celebrate it by moving their relationship to the next level. Valentine’s Day proposals are as popular as wedding ceremonies held on the day of love.



Couples, who are tying the knot now, have to brainstorm on what type of wedding they’ll be having. Gone are the days of the whole neighbourhood descending on the ceremony to ululate and dine with the happy couples' new beginning. Couples have to now think about how to celebrate with close family and friends without putting anybody’s health at risk...