Eco-friendly weddings trend but SA slower to climb on board
The month of love is behind us and for some happy couples were able to celebrate it by moving their relationship to the next level. Valentine’s Day proposals are as popular as wedding ceremonies held on the day of love.
Couples, who are tying the knot now, have to brainstorm on what type of wedding they’ll be having. Gone are the days of the whole neighbourhood descending on the ceremony to ululate and dine with the happy couples' new beginning. Couples have to now think about how to celebrate with close family and friends without putting anybody’s health at risk...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.