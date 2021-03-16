Death wish over policies is evil

Funeral and life cover policies were introduced to come in handy during times of grief and to have a dignified funeral. Despite the clear and noble intention of these policies, some people have turned them into quick cash schemes.

We know of people who will secretly cover family members and when death strikes they cash in and never show up to assist with burial costs.

This evil practice has broken many families. Tensions have risen within families as siblings fight among themselves for proceeds from such policies after their parents' deaths. More fights in families happen once it is found out that another sister, brother or cousin had taken out a policy on another family member but did not bring anything for that person's burial costs.

So bad is this unethical behaviour that people have developed evil wishes for their own relatives, as they wish for them to die so that they can draw a policy payout for their own benefit.

The love of money is the root of all evil, as the Bible (1 Timothy 6:10) says, but none of us ever thought it would be so bad that some of us wish death for their own relatives, just to cash in.

If you wish to improve your income, start a business or improve your skills and seek a better paying job. Do not be a toxic family member, wishing for loved ones to die in order to make money. Stop the sinister practice and allow life and funeral policies to continue with the good intention they were designed for.

Melato Mphahlele, Zebediela