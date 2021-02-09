How to celebrate Valentine's Day in Covid-19 times

This Valentine’s Day will be the first one celebrated since the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic. In the past the focus has been on elaborate gifts, dinners and trips to celebrate the day of love. However, for this year the emphasis is on safety first.

So with this in my mind, we have put together a list of ideas and gifts on how to celebrate this Sunday without jeopardising one's physical and mental health.

For the long distance lovers

If you and your love are kilometres apart, you can gift your loved one the gift of spending the day with you. Pick a day of the week and film yourself waking up, doing your morning routine, include snippets of your day like a flower you saw that was growing in an unexpected place, a stray dog you made friends with, etc. You can film using your phone and edit the video on your phone using great apps like Inshot. The video can then be gifted to your loved one, who will have it to keep for the day and beyond. They’ll have something to reference every time they think about you.