There are several other ways to help you cope with stress

Exercise can help you keep mentally fit

The past year was very stressful. People all over the world were confronted with many circumstances that challenged their mental health. Many found outlets online, we’ve seen this with the growth of audiences for content producers. Some people even opted to become content producers themselves. Others took to cooking and others took up fitness. A person who is no stranger to using exercise as part of her regime to remain mentally fit is entrepreneur Bonnie Meslane.



Meslane, who runs her own PR company, says exercise helped her get over a depressing slump in her life. “I started working out in 2017, I was getting depressed and unhappy. A friend of mine was like, ‘girl, you’re going to die and we will bury you and move on if you don’t do anything about your health’.”..