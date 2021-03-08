Outdoor cinema a good idea in Covid-19 times

DriveThruSA taking movie lovers back to 90s

Local movie aficionado Linda Ginya didn’t let the Covid-19 pandemic stop him from giving people access to local films.



While the big companies were closing shop, Ginya brought back the nostalgia of the 80s and 90s by evolving his four-year-old outdoor cinema business into a drive in cinema called DriveThruSA...