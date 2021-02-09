Hlongwane's wife serves as design consultant
Resolve to furnish his home carves a furniture business
It was the need to furnish his newly acquired love nest that sparked newlywed Msizi Hlongwane to start something that would later turn into a booming business. Hlongwane, 25, moved to Johannesburg in 2018 to live with his wife, Zinhle, after she got an offer of employment there.
The couple is originally from Pietermaritzberg, KZN. Hlongwane, an electrician by trade, left behind his already established electrical business with the hope of securing new clients when he got to Jozi...
