Nene works magic with local flowers

Blooming marvellous being a floral designer

Over the years flowers have bloomed out of just being centre pieces to break up the monotony of the table runner to often being the pillar the event is based on. From floral murals to flower roof installations, flowers have taken centre stage and all of that is possible because of floral designers, people like 30-year-old Zamathenjwa Nene.



A series of images with bright flower arrangements and one of Nene seriously inspecting a bulb in a field caught my eye on social media. Nene is a floral designer, who has been designing floral arrangements for close to six years...