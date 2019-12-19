Afropunk much more than music

When it comes to the annual Afropunk festival, one can always expect exceptional fashion choices, out of this world beauty and hair-raising quaffs.

The event has, however, also proven to be a great space for local business to make some serious money from patrons coming to Joburg for the do.

The festival is typically divided in two: the Spinthrift market which focuses on arts and crafts, while Bites and Beats is the official food market for patrons. So, whether you will be dressed to the nines for all the performances or the cameras, here are the local businesses you can support at this year's Afropunk festival.

Avo Avocados

Don't let the name fool you, the pastries and corporate catering company offers more than heaps of guacamole. Other than sweet and savoury delights, Avo Avocados also has an affordable cocktail bar of summer sizzling cocktails for every taste bud.

Sumting Fresh

With a double decker bus named Joy you can definitely expect Sumting Fresh offers sumting unexpected things. With a hydraulic roof, their bus also offers a chill spot for patrons to view the area from the top all while enjoying eateries and drinks from their menu.