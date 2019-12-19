Afropunk much more than music
When it comes to the annual Afropunk festival, one can always expect exceptional fashion choices, out of this world beauty and hair-raising quaffs.
The event has, however, also proven to be a great space for local business to make some serious money from patrons coming to Joburg for the do.
The festival is typically divided in two: the Spinthrift market which focuses on arts and crafts, while Bites and Beats is the official food market for patrons. So, whether you will be dressed to the nines for all the performances or the cameras, here are the local businesses you can support at this year's Afropunk festival.
Avo Avocados
Don't let the name fool you, the pastries and corporate catering company offers more than heaps of guacamole. Other than sweet and savoury delights, Avo Avocados also has an affordable cocktail bar of summer sizzling cocktails for every taste bud.
Sumting Fresh
With a double decker bus named Joy you can definitely expect Sumting Fresh offers sumting unexpected things. With a hydraulic roof, their bus also offers a chill spot for patrons to view the area from the top all while enjoying eateries and drinks from their menu.
Cultured Coffee
Not only is this business 100% black owned but its 100% female owned as well. Offering coffee the "African way", Cultured Coffee prides itself in successful partnerships.
Aluta Sunglasses
Focused on telling authentic African stories through its creations, Aluta Sunglasses has created visionary sunglasses that reframe the African perspective.
Ethel Laka Tattoos
With a love of art that has followed her from a young age, Ethel Laka has built a formidable tattoo empire revered not only by customers but by fellow tattoo artists. Laka is one of few black women who have paved the way.
Alpha Btch
If you are looking for the perfect throws, cushions or blankets Alpha Btch is definitely your go-to dècor destination.
Wolf & Maiden
Wade Ross Skinner's took up leathercraft is a successful and sophisticated accessories business. The festival takes place at the Constitution Hill, Braamfontein, on December 30 and 31.
