WATCH | Sho Madjozi 'kicked off' Afropunk after-party stage

SA musician Sho Madjozi was 'kicked off' stage at an Afropunk Festival after-party held in Brooklyn‚ USA‚ after sneaking past security to twerk near the DJ booth.

The Huku hitmaker was in town to perform at the festival and after a high-performance set decided to unwind at DJ Kaytranada's after-party.

But as the night got more and more lit‚ Sho sneaked on stage and gave it the most. Until security came over and confronted her.