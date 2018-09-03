WATCH | Sho Madjozi 'kicked off' Afropunk after-party stage
SA musician Sho Madjozi was 'kicked off' stage at an Afropunk Festival after-party held in Brooklyn‚ USA‚ after sneaking past security to twerk near the DJ booth.
The Huku hitmaker was in town to perform at the festival and after a high-performance set decided to unwind at DJ Kaytranada's after-party.
But as the night got more and more lit‚ Sho sneaked on stage and gave it the most. Until security came over and confronted her.
"I need you to understand how I was doing the most. They tried to kick me off multiple times but‚ seriously‚ I was doing a lot‚" she told her fans on Instagram Live.
Eventually security came and kicked her off stage while she was twerking on the DJ booth‚ but not before the crowd booed the bouncer.
To seal the deal she got a snap with Tyler‚ The Creator.
Cava the levels‚ mchana.