Nandi Madida hangs out with Tiffany Haddish and Chris Rock at Afropunk Brooklyn

Local A-lister Nandi Madida got to rub shoulders with Hollywood superstars Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, Jesse Williams and Chris Rock at Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn, New York City at the weekend.

Celebrating its 15th year, Madida was chosen as one of the hosts on the main stage at the renowned three-day art and music festival.

“I’m super tired; I’m in bed and getting some rest. But I’m having the time of my life,” Madida told SowetanLIVE from her hotel room on Monday.

“It was all amazing and such an honour for me to be given an opportunity to host on the main stage. The fact that they believe in me and my talent as well as how many relationships I have made from this experience is surreal.”

This year the main stage was headlined by musicians Erykah Badu, Janelle Monae and Miguel.