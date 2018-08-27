Nandi Madida hangs out with Tiffany Haddish and Chris Rock at Afropunk Brooklyn
Local A-lister Nandi Madida got to rub shoulders with Hollywood superstars Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, Jesse Williams and Chris Rock at Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn, New York City at the weekend.
Celebrating its 15th year, Madida was chosen as one of the hosts on the main stage at the renowned three-day art and music festival.
“I’m super tired; I’m in bed and getting some rest. But I’m having the time of my life,” Madida told SowetanLIVE from her hotel room on Monday.
“It was all amazing and such an honour for me to be given an opportunity to host on the main stage. The fact that they believe in me and my talent as well as how many relationships I have made from this experience is surreal.”
This year the main stage was headlined by musicians Erykah Badu, Janelle Monae and Miguel.
Rocking bleached hairdo, one of Madida’s avant-garde looks as she stunned on stage included a dramatic feather dress.
“The coolest thing is that at the VIP area backstage we had Tiffany Haddish there. Issa Rae was just talking about coming to South Africa this week. Jesse Williams and Chris Rock were also there. So many big great names were there,” she recounted.
“I’m not one who likes to talk about or take a photo of the people I meet and speak to, just because I like to have those moments to myself.”
Local artists Nakhane – formerly known as Nakhane Touré – Sho Madjozi and Manthe Ribane also performed at the festival.
“I didn’t get to see any of the performances by the SA acts because I was hosting on the main stage back-to-back. I think the SA acts were mostly on the ‘black’ and ‘gold’ stage,” Madida said.
“We have been interacting because we were all there for the weekend. I know they killed it.”
Afropunk will return to Johannesburg in December, following an impressive debut last year.