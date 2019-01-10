Growing annual Afropunk festival a unique, worthwhile experience

Another thing to experience at the festival was the Home of Martell Experience. We were treated to a three-course meal paired with various Martell blends. The menu was created by MangerManje owner and head chef Hardy McQueen.

The H.O.M.E experience boasted a games arcade, a rooftop deck where we had lunch with a stunning view of the stage and a graffiti wall.

On the second day of the festival, the rain came down stronger but so did the crowd. Better attired in Wellington boots, warmer clothing and raincoats, the audience danced their way through the night into the New Year.

As fun as it was to get a total leg workout while dancing in the mud, the festival organisers could maybe try an irrigation solution instead of the hay that was thrown on the ground in an attempt to control the mud situation.

It's the second year of the festival in the country and December is rainy season in SA.

However, it was a truly unique experience to do the countdown with DJ Kaytranada and watch The Internet slowly settle us into the New Year.