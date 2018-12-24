AFROPUNK is back and we have cool give-away for a lucky reader

The biggest urban festival is back in Johannesburg for the second consecutive year.

The Afropunk festival, which started out in Brooklyn, makes a return to the continent this December, with headliners like Kwesta, Nomisupasta, Kaytranada, FAKA ,DJ Maphorisa and Thandiswa Mazwai amongst others.

Afropunk takes place on December 30 and 31 2018.

On its debut last year Constitution Hill was packed with fans looking to end the year on a different note. The festival is known for its inclusivity and stance against prejudices of any kind. This year’s theme is THE PEOPLE RESIST, which according to festival organisers is 'a call to action against racism, patriarchy and any form of hate'.

Another event happening around the festival is the AFROPUNK Solutions Sessions a podcast, which will feature Black Lives Matter movement founders, writers/organisers and public speakers Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza, attendees will also hear from South African LGBTI activists Thami Kotlolo and Thokozani Ndaba, amongst others. This takes place two days before the festival starts and entrance is free.

People can RSVP at: https://afropunk.howler.co.za/events/4057

To further boost local music AFROPUNK hosts a battle of the bands contest where the winner gets the opportunity to open the festival. This year Red Robyn, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Durban and Ikati Esengxoweni a soulful acoustic duo from Port Elizabeth have won the honour.

What will be exciting to know for fans of 90's kwaito group Trompies is that they've been added to the line-up. The legendary group will come together to entertain audiences with hits from their 20 year long career in the industry.

The festival will be hosted by YFM's Carissa Cupido and 5FM's Smash Afrika — as well as longtime AFROPUNK host, America based Gitoo.

Alcohol brand Martell Cognac is also reprising its role as an official sponsor to the festival.

The brand promises festival goers an unforgettable time at AFROPUNK under their House of Martell Experience. Attendees will be able to watch the festivities from an elevated deck with a premium view of the main stage. A gaming arcade will be part of the entertainment, graffiti art will be on display and they'll be treated to some cocktails that are exclusive to the festival and a three- course Martell pairing dinner.

Tickets for this exclusive dining experience can be purchased online at Howler.co.za.

• General access weekend pass for you and a partner valued at R2200

• Feast dining experience for you and a partner valued at R700

• A bottle of Martell VS Single Distillery to share with your partner, along with mixers for you to enjoy valued at R1000

Feast dining experience and bottle of Martell VSSD will be enjoyed on the exclusive Martell viewing deck.

The winner and a friend will also have the opportunity to attend the Food Hall, which will be located at the Agog Gallery on the 29th of December.

Martell Cognac will partner with Food Hall, an annual festival that takes place before AFROPUNK which comprises of a food pop-up and bar market hosting a multitude of local offerings that will keep you well fed and entertained. There will be live entertainment throughout the day.

• Tickets for you and a partner are valued at R900

To enter the competition, simply fill in your details in the form below and answer the question. The winner will be chosen and contacted on 28 December 2018.