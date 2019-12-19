Youngster changes mobile game

One would assume an innovative person like Lebogang Mokubela has always asserted himself in the world of entrepreneurship.

However, if there was ever something he used to dread, it was school entrepreneurship events. As a self-titled disruptor in the business field, Mokubela left matric knowing fully well that university was not his destiny.

Trudging through daddy issues and a difficult upbringing by his grandparents, coerced him to pursue business.

Mokubela found a solution through starting an events business in 2009, a year after matriculating.

While Mokubela considers his greatest invention to be his daughter, Larona, it is his mobile phone that has had many a head turning on social media.

LIBRA was born from Mokubela's need to find a solution to an existing problem in an open market.