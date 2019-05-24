Nelson Mandela University renames residences after Struggle heroes

In an attempt to recognise, respect and honour SA's rich heritage the Nelson Mandela University will rename its eight student residences. The Port Elizabeth university will launch its institutional naming and renaming project on Monday.

University spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the institutional naming and renaming project is a critical part of the university’s transformation and identity building process. The process comes after the university was renamed in 2017.

“The initial phase of the project has been the renaming and unveiling of some of the student residences. The renamed residences will honour South African men and women who made an indelible contribution to the country’s efforts towards social justice,” Mbabela said.