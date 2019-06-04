Today's youth face a different struggle from '76

South Africa has opted to dedicate the month of June towards supporting and celebrating youth across the country. This is in response to the bravery and the ultimate sacrifice made by the youth of 1976, who faced the brutal force of the apartheid government and defeated Afrikaans as the supreme language of the land.

June 16 is therefore a deserved holiday. A day of rest that must at least give all citizens time to reflect deeply about the plight of youth in this country.

With unemployment for the youth standing at 55.2%, the daily struggles of youth in the country are well-recorded and are there for everyone to see. Even more concerning is the number of youth in correctional facilities, which is not decreasing.

This clearly says that the youth of today is fighting a far distinct and different battle from the one of 1976.

It can never be normal for the youth to take residence at correctional centres, instead of being out there realising their full potential and fulfilling their role as agents of change, reconstruction and development.

The gospel of rehabilitation is the epicentre of corrections in this country. It is no surprise that the department of correctional services (DCS) managed to place 86,518 (82%) of sentenced inmates in various correctional programmes in the 2017/18 financial year.

The DCS is rolling out a number of skills development programmes aimed at addressing the socio-historic and economic challenges counted amongst the root cause of crime in SA.

Agriculture has been identified as one of the niche markets in SA, and the DCS has decided to intensify training in this area, hence we are now equipping many inmates with agricultural skills and training.

It is thus exciting to note an increasing number of inmates opting for agriculture as a career of choice, and currently, more than 3,300 offenders are participating daily in agricultural activities.