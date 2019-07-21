Ramaphosa pays tribute to 'Bra Ike' Maphoto at special official funeral for ANC veteran

ANC stalwart and veteran Isaac "Bra Ike" Maphoto,88, has been laid to rest in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Speaking at the special official funeral, President Cyril Ramaphosa described Maphoto as a great soldier, who was also an unwavering patriot, a mentor and friend, a philanthropist, and a much-loved father and grandfather.

Ramaphosa said Maphoto was against corruption, self-enrichment or personal gain.

“Bra Ike abhorred corruption and the abuse of the movement to enrich oneself. I am certain that Bra Ike would have been in the forefront against the beneficiaries and defenders of state capture,” he told hundred of mourners gathered at the Polokwane Cricket Club on Sunday.

“In his honour, we must double our efforts and intensify the fight against corruption and hold accountable all those who facilitated the capture of the state by private interest.”

Ramaphosa said he was concerned that many veterans were still living in abject poverty and without housing.

“We need to do more to help and support our veterans, many of whom are in the twilight of their lives. We will continue our efforts, such as the provision of housing and special pensions, to ensure those who fought for our liberation are spared indignity and hardship,” he said.

Maphoto died last week in home in Bendor, Polokwane.