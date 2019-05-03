Zuma hands over home to Struggle veteran who escaped the noose by a whisker

Struggle veteran Amos Ndwalane, who escaped the noose by a mere seven days due to the unbanning of the ANC in 1990, was allowed out of his hospital bed for two hours on Friday so that former president Jacob Zuma could hand over a new house in Lamontville, Durban, to him.

The house was built by Durban company Enza Construction, which was approached by KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo, who had been asked by Zuma to help Struggle veterans who were struggling to make ends meet.

The three-bedroom house was completed on Friday last week. Before it was built Ndwalane and his family lived in an old house with roof that leaked.

After Dhlomo heard about his plight, he secured a donor to build him a decent house. His old house has also been completely renovated. Ndwalane, 70, was hospitalised last week after suffering from a lung problem. He was transported to his home in an ambulance from the City Hospital and paramedics kept a close watch on him throughout the proceedings.