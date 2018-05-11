Claims of factionalism ahead of ANC conferences

Factionalism continues to tear the ANC apart as provincial and regional structures prepare to hold their elective conferences.

The party has instructed provinces to hold conferences between May and June.

For example, in KwaZulu-Natal five regions - Harry Gwala, Moses Mabhida, eThekwini, Abaqulusi and Lower South Coast - yesterday revealed that they have lost confidence in the provincial task team (PTT), whose role was to oversee the planning of provincial conferences.

These regions supported President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC chairman of organising and campaigns Senzo Mchunu at the party's elective conference in December.

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni warned that factionalism would continue unless the ANC comes up with a clear plan on how to deal with it.

"The ANC should become creative and say those who lose conferences should be deployed to parliament," he said.

Howard Msomi, from the lower south coast region, said the PTT was punishing them for supporting Ramaphosa and Mchunu.

"Delegates who attended the Nasrec conference [in December] have been removed from the voters roll ahead of the provincial conference, bogus members are allowed to participate in BGMs (branch general meetings) and political killings are continuing," Msomi said.

He said they wanted national leadership to address their concerns before the provincial conference took place.