Neil Tovey, Class of '96 still the greatest

Neil Tovey's autobiography, A Captain's Journey, serves as an instructive piece of history to the SA football market that for too long has not had its story told properly.

Tovey's book, written with journalist Ernst Landheer, chronicles the ex-Bafana Bafana skipper's superb role in leading the country after years of apartheid isolation.

The book's cover - an image of Tovey holding aloft the Africa Cup of Nations trophy won in 1996 alongside Steve Tshwete, then sports minister, and late president Nelson Mandela - epitomises SA's rebirth as a footballing nation.

Incredibly, that image was shot merely four years after Tovey and others represented SA for the very first time in international football, against Cameroon in July 1992, in an historic three-match series that Tovey captures in more detail throughout his book.

That success that led to Bafana conquering the continent after such a short period following years of isolation perhaps also highlights what has gone wrong since, with South Africans now celebrating qualification for the quarterfinal at the current Afcon in Egypt as if it's some major achievement.