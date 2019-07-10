Bafana, time to invoke the spirit of Uyo

On June 10 2017, Bafana Bafana went to Uyo in Nigeria and did what many pundits described as "unthinkable" when they beat the Super Eagles 2-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Indeed, the win was unexpected and historic as it was Bafana Bafana's first ever against Nigeria in a competitive clash, away nogal.

That was also Stuart Baxter's first match in charge of Bafana in his second stint with the national team.

Now Baxter and his charges face what many regard as Herculean task against Nigeria in the quarterfinal of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo tonight.

Is it a Herculean task for Bafana?

We believe not. If the match is seen as difficult for SA, it should also be the same for the Nigerians as we have equally capable players in the squad.

If the boys win tonight, we will not regard the triumph as a shock or an unthinkable feat, because of the players we have at our disposal.

Bafana can beat any team in the tournament if Baxter gets his tactics right, like he did against tournament favourites and hosts Egypt in front of an intimidating crowd at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.