SA readies to bid sad farewell to legendary footballer Philemon Masinga

South African soccer legend Philemon Masinga will be laid to rest in a provincial official funeral in Klerksdorp in the North West on Thursday.

The SA Football Association (Safa) confirmed the funeral arrangements for former Bafana Bafana striker who passed away last Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at the Khuma Stadium in his hometown of Stilfontein at 11.30am.

The 49-year-old Masinga was also an administrator of the SA Masters and Legends Football Association, serving as the vice-president of the association.

Masinga made his international debut in July 1992 against Cameroon, in a friendly match that was part of the celebrations to mark SA readmission to Fifa.