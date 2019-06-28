Mabenaism has got hold of us as SA fumbles on all fronts

Mabena is all the rage these days. And bless, the hapless soldier whose disappointing performances during a South African National Defence Force training session gave a depressed nation something to laugh about.

Since the videos of the soldier we came to know only as Mabena started trending, the surname has acquired a whole new meaning.

When the Proteas dished out one poor performance after another at the Cricket World Cup currently going on in the UK, the response from local followers of the sport was to refer to some of the players as Mabenas.

Even before Bafana Bafana played their first game at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt, there were already fans sending the team the message similar to the one barked down at the soldier by his instructor in the video: "Mabena, please disappoint me again..."