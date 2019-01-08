A little creativity goes a long way in lunch box venture

For most people this is the week in which they're still shaking off their holiday haze.

The familiar patterns of morning traffic on your work commute still pain you and if you have little ones, the task of preparing lunch is one to look forward to.

Here are a few ideas to help keep up with lunchbox demands:

There's nothing simpler than a peanut butter sandwich. But it can get boring, so add a bit of excitement.

Adding a squeeze of honey and thin slices of apple to the sandwich can bring new life. The apple can likewise be swapped with thin slices of pear and a sprinkling of raisins. Add a banana to the mix and, for the younger kids, making animal peanut butter sandwiches adds an element of fun.

Three slices of banana and a few blueberries will turn a sarmie into a bear face. Place one banana slice on each top corner of the bread with peanut butter already smeared on. The third slice should be placed in the middle with the slices forming a triangle. Place a blueberry on the center slice to create a nose and place one blueberry each between the corner slices and the middle slice creating eyes. And voila!