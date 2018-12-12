Mauritius like home away from home

I spent my first night in Mauritius, muttering darkly about the lack of even a biscotti to eat and the foolishness I displayed in not having done a currency exchange at the airport.

You see I was hungry, and when I'm hungry I tend to get angry.

Due to the time difference and the distance from the airport to the hotel, we'd arrived at the Grand Baie Villas Ocean Hotel after 10pm.

I am in love with food, naturally I asked if we'd get a bite to eat. The chef of the restaurant was called and he empathically stated that the restaurant was closed. We were told that there were restaurants outside of the hotel where we could grab a bite to eat but we didn't have any rupees. We traipsed to our villa which at this point was a blur and I was holding on to the hope that there'd be a tea tray with some biscuits I could nibble on to quiet the rumble. There wasn't.

The villa was equipped with a kitchen that sported a fridge, crockery and cutlery, microwave, kettle and even a mini stove oven but did not have nary a biscotti in sight. The double-storey villa boasted two bedrooms and a bathroom on each floor, ideal for a family vacation or a couple staycation.