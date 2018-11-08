Putting a fresh twist on cocktails

Thabiso Molefe is the owner of Twist mobile bar services and event hire.

Molefe has been in operation for more than a year. Also a property developer for an oil company by profession, the 31-year-old has quietly been working on building his brand.

"The Twist bar specialises in food and cocktails at markets and festivals around the country," said Molefe, whose specialty is a mean gin and tonic.

"People are now enjoying the gin taste, and there's now a wide selection of gin and new tonics, which makes gin more palatable for more people."

Molefe also sells prego rolls, wings and chips - a simple menu that's proven to be a hit.

"The idea was to cater for our clients' needs holistically," he explained.

Molefe worked as a bartender in his university days and he develops the cocktails that he serves. He's recently gotten his team to start coming up with new cocktails.

Gin cocktails for pure leisure

These two gin cocktail recipes, courtesy of Molefe, are perfect to try at home:

Gin Fizz

Ingredients:

50ml gin

30ml lemon juice

10ml sugar syrup

1 egg white (optional)

Soda water

METHOD

Pour the the gin, lemon juice, sugar syrup and egg white (if using) in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake. Strain the liquid into a highball glass with ice cubes. Top off with soda water.