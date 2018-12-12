Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie proves a hit at book fest

On Friday, when Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was speaking at the Abantu Book Festival at Eyethu Lifestyle in Mofolo, Soweto, the audience was so big that some people had to watch Adichie's speech in the overflow rooms where there were screens and audio.

It would appear that the festival organisers underestimated the passion of book lovers and the popularity of the author.

There were food stalls and, of course, book stalls boasting book titles such as Lesego Rampolokeng's anthology, Head On Fire, Amos N Wilson's Blueprint for Black Power and pan-African graphic novels from the Chimurenga Chronic also featured.

Adichie, who was in conversation with Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola, answered questions on her fan favourite, Americanah. When asked if the main character, Ifemelu, was based on herself, she said that she took from some of her own experiences to add to the character. For instance, she mentions that the character's decision to stop speaking in an American accent was one she made herself, because it took too much energy.