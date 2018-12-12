Good reads to enjoy this Christmas holiday

For book lovers, the December holidays are often opportunities to catch up on reads that have been book-marked and just haven't had the time to be enjoyed.

Whether you'll be lounging in a hammock, settled on a picnic blanket or in your favourite corner at home, we've compiled some reads for you to enjoy this holiday.

The Nothing Ones - Lebohang Nthongoa

For the young adult who likes adventure and is concerned with social issues, first-time author Lebohang Nthongoa has written a two-part series titled The Nothing Ones (Part 1 and 2) about a pair of twins who live with albinism.

The pair wrestles with prejudices that threaten their lives in their native home of Tanzania.

In the two-part series, the twins travel to South Africa, battle the evil forces against them, are betrayed by those close to them and have to deal with their own personality clashes that take a dangerous and shocking turn.

The books are self-published and are available on Amazon and from the author.