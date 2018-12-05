The end of the year brings an intense amount of work and excitement because the working year is coming to a close. It also comes with office parties‚ which are fun — and a bit of a social minefield.

Don’t let that keep you from having the good time you deserve after the hard work you put in throughout the year‚ though. Follow these tips:

1. MINGLE BUT WATCH YOUR MOUTH

Office parties create a space for conversations that‚ for once‚ don’t have to revolve around the job. Take the opportunity to get to know the people you work with in a more relaxed setting.

That said‚ don’t let liquor loosen your tongue‚ for example insisting on interrogating your colleague about their bonuses. The memory of these conversations can cause tension when everyone is sober and back behind their desks.