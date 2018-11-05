Francophone art touches down in Jozi

Strolling around the exhibition was an interesting experience. The curators of the show placed mirrors on the wall so that your reflection shines back at you as you try to look at the sculptures closely. On one plinth, a map of the old colonial routes was printed, which reminded me of the injustices and power imbalances imposed on Africa by the colonial powers.

If you're in the mood for something different and a taste of art, don't miss this show.

Anciens Dieux, Nouvelles Enigmes Old Gods New Enigmas runs until 8 November at the Point of Order exhibition space, cnr Bertha and Stiemens Streets, Braamfontein. Follow @WitsHistoryofArt on Facebook or @wits_history_of_art on insta to keep track of exhibition updates.